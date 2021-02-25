It’s no secret that Urvashi Rautela is the epitome of beauty. On her birthday today, we decided to take a look back at her 2019 birthday, as the beauty turns 27. Urvashi has never failed to make the country and her hometown proud of her. Movies, fashion, and what not- you name it, and she has excelled in it. Talking about her birthday, Urvashi always wants it to be extra special. And why not? After all, it’s a special occasion for anybody. Which reminds us of her birthday in 2019.

Urvashi Rautela’s selfie with and Hailey Baldwin had blown up like crazy on social media. She uploaded the selfie and gushed about meeting her favourite singer of all time, which, a lot of us relate to. Urvashi Rautela proved herself to be a fangirl of the duo, as she happily posed for the picture.

In the selfie, Justin Bieber can be seen giving a thumbs up while his wife, Hailey is leaning against his shoulders. Urvashi captioned the post saying, “@justinbieber THANKS A TRILLION. BESTESTT BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVERRRR. BEST EVENING OF MY LIFE. THANK YOU GOD AND MY FAV #JUSTINBIEBER FOR MAKING IT UNFORGETTABLE. I’M ABOUT TO FAINT NOW I GUESS #HappyBirthday #BirthdayWithBieber #UrvashiRautela #love #Pisceans #25Feb.”

On the professional front, Urvashi will be seen in the web series called Inspector Avinash, starring . Talking about the same, Urvashi says “Biopics are a great challenge for actors—instead of creating a character from nothing, they have to portray a version of a real person on screen. Bringing someone else’s story to life is a big responsibility, To get into the skin of the character, I have been hanging out with Poonam Mishra. I’ve been trying my level best to get as close to her personality and mannerisms as possible. I’m wearing the same kind of bangles and sarees of her liking, basically trying to soak up the character to the best of my ability! I’m truly honoured to be playing her in the series because she, in my eyes, is the epitome of strength and courage. She has been a strong pillar of support to Avinash Mishra.”

Also, given above is a throwback picture from Rautela’s school days. We wish her a very happy birthday once again!