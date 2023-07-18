‘Hard To Even Audition’: Barun Sobti Talks About Discrimination TV Actors Face In Film Industry

Actor Barun Sobti is a popular face in the TV industry. Currently, he is rocking on the OTT platform. Both the seasons of his crime thriller web show ‘Asur’ have become huge hits. Now, Barun’s recent Netflix series ‘Kohrra’ is also getting appreciation from audience and critics. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how difficult it was for him to reach at this stage and bag such great roles. He opened up on the discrimination faced by TV actors in the film industry.

In a conversation with News18, Barun said, “This happens with many TV actors. They have to work harder for a simple audition for a film or web show. A lot of producers are my friends and I know exactly the kind of conversations that go on in conference rooms. People say things like, ‘Oh, this guy is actually from TV!’ Thankfully, I don’t hear such things anymore but conversations like this still happen about TV actors.”

Apart from this, the actor said that he is getting very few good roles. He shared that he has been in the industry for a long time but has done very little contribution till now. That’s why he waits for a long time to get better roles like those in ‘Asur’ and ‘Kohrra’.

Barun’s filmography

Barun Sobti started his career with ‘Shraddha’ in 2009. Post this, he acted in shows like ‘Dill Mill Gaye’ and ‘Baat Hamari Pakki Hai’. Barun rose to fame with ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’.

In the recent times, he has appeared in ‘Badtameez Dil’ with Ridhi Dogra and ‘Kohrra’ alongside Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelley, Suvinder Vicky and Varun Badola.