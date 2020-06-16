Indian cricket team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic are one of the most-loved celebrity couples and fans adore them like crazy. From sharing pictures of their lovely engagement to a low-key wedding and the pregnancy announcement, Natasa and Hardik have managed to break the internet almost every time. After sharing adorable pictures of the baby shower, mommy-to-be Natasa Stankovic took to her social media to share amazing pictures of herself flaunting her latest preggers glow and it is unmissable.

Taking to her Instagram account, Natasa Stankovic shared two pictures of herself. As the actress posed for pictures, sharing them, she wrote, “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful.” In the post’s caption, Natasa explained how life does not have to be perfect but has to be wonderful instead. While the mom-to-be shared some interesting life lessons with her fans amidst being heavily pregnant, what we couldn’t miss was the glow on her face.

In the pictures that Natasa Stankovic has shared, the actress looks super fresh. The pictures feature the mommy-to-be dressed in a grey tank top as she strikes some sexy and sassy pose for the camera. Natasa has her tresses left down and has accessorized her look with some silver loop earrings. While Hardik Pandya’s wife poses for some beautiful pictures, Natasa’s glowing and radiant skin makes her look too cute for words.

Meanwhile, it was just recently when Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced about their wedding and shared the news of being parents soon. Stankovic also had a baby shower amid the lockdown recently, that saw family.