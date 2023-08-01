‘Harkaton Se Toh Bilkul…’, Dipika Kakar Reveals Who Her Son Ruhaan Looks Like!

‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame Dipika Kakar and ‘Ajooni’ actor Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood recently. They welcomed a baby boy and named him Ruhaan. Nowadays, the couple is spending quality time with their son.

Dipika and Shoaib are quite happy and enjoying parenthood completely. Recently, the actress shared a vlog in which she told whom her son resembles more.

Dipika stated that her father came to visit Ruhaan. As soon as he saw his grandchild, he said that baby looks like Shoaib. The actress said that while everyone felt that Ruhaan looks more like his mother , her father had a different take.

She also revealed that she used to tease Shoaib that their little munchkin has gone on her. Dipika then says, “Come on, no problem. It is said that the features of a child change a lot. I think Ruhaan will also change. But harkaton se toh bilkul Shoaib par gaya hai.”

Let us tell you that currently, the actress is keeping full focus on her son. She has taken a break from work and is spending maximum time with her first child, Ruhaan. On the other hand, Shoaib is doing TV show ‘Ajooni’. He plays Rajveer Bagga in it.

The show has recently completed one year. On this special occasion, Dipika had also planned a surprise for Shoaib. She decorated the house with balloons, bouquets, and big poster with Rajveer’s pictures on it. She also made Ruhaan wear a onesie with Shoaib’s favourite phrase ‘Tere Vaste Kuch Bhi’ written on it.

After seeing all this, Shoaib got really happy. He also called ‘Ajooni’ lucky for him as he got Ruhaan during the course of the show.

At the same time, Dipika and Shoaib are also excited about their new home. They are busy with the interiors of their big 5 BHK house.