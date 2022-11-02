Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran To Become UK’s Richest Celebrity Under 30!

According to the Heat Rich List, singer Harry Styles has topped the list of the richest UK celebrities aged 30 and under for the first time.

Making his debut on the magazine’s annual list in 2016, the 28-year-old singer has now surpassed the 100 million pound mark, amassing a 116 million pound fortune to take over the top spot from 31-year-old Ed Sheeran, according to aceshowbiz.com.

Style’s fortunes rose following the success of his third solo studio album, ‘Harry’s House,’ which spent six weeks at the top of the UK charts, as well as lead single ‘As It Was,’ which spent 15 weeks at the top of the US Billboard chart.

The former One Direction member’s acting career is thriving, with lead roles in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’ in 2022, as well as lucrative endorsement deals with Gucci and skincare and nail varnish lines.

Dua Lipa, another pop star, has risen quickly in this year’s Heat rankings, from eighth in 2022 to second with 69.1 million pounds banked. This is due to the success of her second album, ‘Future Nostalgia,’ a sold-out world tour, and endorsement deals with Versace, Evian, and Puma.

Cara Delevingne moves up two spots from last year to third place, earning 63.8 million pounds.

Niall Horan, Harry’s former One Direction bandmate, is fourth on the list, with earnings of 58.4 million pounds.

Sam Smith has 37.8 million pounds and is ranked eighth on this year’s list, ahead of “Star Wars” actors Daisy Ridley (36.1 million pounds) and John Boyega (28.8 million pounds), who round out the top ten.

This year’s notable new entrants include 21st-placed singer/songwriter Sam Fender, who has amassed 10 million pounds following the success of his second album “Seventeen Going Under” and a massive sold-out tour.

The Heat Rich List, now in its twelfth year, delves into the bank accounts of Britain’s youngest, wealthiest stars to discover where their money comes from.

The British publication estimates their lifetime earnings by combing through their company accounts (where available), record sales, TV contracts, and endorsement deals. Each entry must be made by an entertainer aged 30 or under who was born in, or primarily resides in, the United Kingdom or Ireland.