Harsh Vardhan Goenka (born 10 December 1957) is the current chairman of US$3.80 billion worth of RPG Group conglomerate. He is the eldest son of Dr. R. P. Goenka and is Chairman of RPG Group since 1988. He is listed as 77th richest Indian and number 1281 among world billionaires by Forbes. He graduated in Economics from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and thereafter pursued his MBA from the International Institute for Management Development. He has one younger brother Sanjiv Goenka with whom he amicably divided the business assets under advice from their father.

He has held positions as President of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber and Member-Executive Committee at Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry(FICCI). He is a member of the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), one of the leading technical education institutes in India. He is also a member of the foundation board of the International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland, his alma mater.

Earlier, at an age of 28, he was a specially appointed member of the Estimates Committee for 1985-86 set up by the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Central Board Excise And Customs. In 2018, when Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Mumbai, he was one of the 10 corporate leaders of India, who held power break-fast meet with him on bi-lateral trade with India in various sectors of industry.

About The Tweet.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday tweeted, “I asked Swami Harshanand, ‘Where did the word ‘wife’ come from?’ He replied, ‘It is derived by taking the first two and last two alphabets from ‘WILDLIFE’. #gurupoornima advice”. Twitter users criticized Goenka for the sexist tweet. Goenka also called a Twitter user named Neal Grover “negro” when the latter confronted him.

Harsh Goenka. Owns a company worth USD 3.8 billion.

His high standards of humour.

The reply made him delete the tweet. Wonder how does he behave in office with women? pic.twitter.com/KdYEfqf7Jo — mikemike (@Cloudyskies1205) July 24, 2021

It is not such a case where Famous personalities are being Criticised for their Tweets. In this Tweet there are series of replies, some have called it “disgusting”. Harsh’s highly sexist and racist remarks led him to be heavily trolled by the netizens on Twitter.

Harsh Goenka, who is quite active on the social media website Twitter didn’t let the trolls get the best of him as he stayed firm on his opinion and didn’t bother to delete his tweet. Earlier, he had tweeted on Bill Gates and Melinda’s divorce, for which the Twitteraties slammed him for being sexist and misogynist.