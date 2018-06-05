Harshvardhan Kapoor’s latest film ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ released last week on 1st June 2018. While the movie is getting average reviews, the film’s lead actor Harshvardhan is pretty stoked about it.

‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ is Harshvardhan’s second film after his debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed ‘Mirzya’.

Mirzya bombed at the box office but Harshvardhan received applauds for his unconventional performance in the film.

Two years after his first release, Harshvardhan’s second film has finally released. ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ is directed by filmmaker Vikramadtiya Motwane and produced by Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena Varma.

In a recent interview with Quartz, he was quoted saying, “Sonam is in her own world, and she’s done all kinds of films. But I also think it’s easier sometimes for a heroine to fit in a lot of films…for example, a Padman is not driven by her, right? So she doesn’t have to be there for a 100 days. Heroines can be more free. For me now, the whole film will hinge on my shoulders…So, I don’t really take advice from her.”

He added, “Rhea’s a producer. She has more marketing feedback as opposed to creative feedback with script and stuff. Our films (Bhavesh Joshi and Veere di Wedding) are releasing on the same day, so she’s too busy and she couldn’t help us.”

Here’s the excerpt from the interview:

His bold statement about his equation with sisters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor garnered many reactions from Twitterati and Harshvardhan got called out for being rude and entitled.

Harsh took to Twitter to clarify that he was misquoted. He wrote, “If you believe everything printed in the media and start accusing people immediately … can’t help you … I never said this … it’s taken completely out of context and misinterpreted ok I’m done defending myself gonna go hang with my sisters now bye.”