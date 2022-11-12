Haryana’s Shakira Gori Nagori Evicted From Bigg Boss, Read To Know More About The Show!!

Salman Khan surprised everyone by announcing Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s eviction in ‘Friday Ka Vaar’ in ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Not only the family members but also the people who followed ‘Bigg Boss’ were quite surprised by this eviction, but now another news related to ‘Bigg Boss’ has come to the fore. It is being claimed that Gori Nagori is the second contestant to be evicted from the show this week after Archana Gautam and this information has been given by the fan club of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Gori Nagori

A fan club of ‘Bigg Boss’ has shared a post on Instagram, announcing the second eviction to be held this week. It has been told in this post that Gori Nagori has been evicted from ‘Bigg Boss’ this week. Let us tell you that this week three contestants came in the elimination list from ‘Bigg Boss’ house, in which Sumbul Tauqeer Khan, Gori Nagori, and Archana Gautam were there and now the news of Gori Nagori’s eviction has surprised the fans.

Post Shared

In Friday’s episode itself, Salman Khan announced Priyanka Chaudhary’s eviction. Earlier, the actor had asked Priyanka a question. He had asked what game do you want that who should win? In response, Priyanka says, ‘I am playing for myself, he is playing for himself.’ However, it is now believed that Priyanka Chaudhary’s eviction from the show was just a plan by the makers. This is also being said because the show ended just minutes after Priyanka’s eviction. For this reason, it is being said that Priyanka can make a comeback in the show and it will be known in today’s episode.