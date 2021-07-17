Has Karan Johar Put His Magnum Opus ‘Takht’ On Hold?

Karan Johar was supposed to take over the directing reins for his upcoming period film, ‘Takht,’ following the success of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ However, the director has now announced ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ as his next project. Does this mean that ‘Takht’ has been put on hold for the time being?

This is not a time for expansion; it is not a time for growth. “This is a time for survival, and every filmmaker must do whatever it takes to survive,” Karan Johar said in an interview in May 2020, shortly after suspending administrative and production work at his company, Dharma Productions, due to the novel coronavirus.

Because the theatres remained empty, film shoots were halted, putting a lot of pressure on producers and filmmakers. Karan Johar announced his magnum opus Takht in August 2019, with the film set to hit theatres in February 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the film’s production was halted.

Many films resumed filming at the start of 2021, but Takht was reported to have been shelved due to financial constraints. In an interview with Spotboye, Karan Johar denied all such rumours, saying, “Takht is not shelved.” It’s just that it’s been postponed.”

As fans eagerly await the release of Karan Johar’s much-anticipated project, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about it:

TAKHT’S HISTORY

Takht is a historical drama about two warring brothers inspired by the real-life feud for the throne between Mughal ruler Shah Jahan’s sons, Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh. “It’s about two feuding brothers and is based on true events.” “It’s a war for love,” Karan had previously stated in an interview.

THE CAST OF TAKHT AND THEIR ROLES:

Karan has pulled off the biggest casting coup of his career by bringing on board Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal for Takht.

Shah Jahan will be played by Anil Kapoor. “I am slowly getting into it,” Anil said of his role, according to PTI. I’ll be able to tell you what my mental state would be near the time of filming. But for the time being, I’m feeling conflicted. Excited, worried, apprehensive, and certain. It takes time to achieve… Your character develops gradually. So I’m working on that right now.” Dara Shikoh will be played by Ranveer Singh (the eldest son of Shah Jahan). “I have always wanted to collaborate with Karan Johar, and he offered me a brilliant part in a killer storey,” the Gully Boy actor said. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before, and I saw the potential for something significant to emerge from it.” Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Aurangzeb (younger son of Shah Jahan). “I’ve always wanted to be a part of historical drama,” he said of his role. This one is as big as it gets, with a fantastic ensemble cast and Karan at the helm. They are under their own pressure to make the narrative as accurate as possible.” Kareena Kapoor will play Jahanara Begum, the eldest daughter of Shah Jahan. Kareena expressed her excitement for her role in Takht, saying, “I am playing Jahanara’s character in Takht.” Jahanara Begum was the most powerful woman in Mughal court history. She was the driving force behind everything that happened. Us Samay Shah Jahan ne har decision Jahanara se puch kar liya tha [At the time, Shah Jahan made all decisions after consulting Jahanara]. I’m very excited to take on that role.” Janhvi could play Nadira Banu Begum, a Mughal princess and Dara Shikoh’s wife. In the film, Alia Bhatt will play Dilras Banu Begum, Aurangzeb’s wife.

KARAN JOHAR ON TAKHT: With a screenplay by Sumit Roy and dialogues by Hussain Haidry, Takht will be Karan Johar’s second film that he did not write himself. Takht is Karan’s most ambitious project to date, and the director/producer is ecstatic about it. In previous interviews, he stated the same thing.

KARAN’S PASSION FOR THE MUGHAL ERA: Karan previously discussed his obsession with the Mughal era in an interview. “Takht is the most passionate piece of material that I believe I will ever direct,” he said. I’m extremely enthusiastic about it. Since I can remember, I’ve been obsessed with the Mughal era. That was the one period of history that I was obsessed with because of its visual texture, controversial content, political betrayal, love, lust, decadence, debauchery, madness, violence, and everything else. That era is exotic and beautiful. It’s absolutely stunning.”

“It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the storey of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about,” he said. I believe it is this period of history in which I am most interested. I can’t wait to get started on the preparations, which I’ve already begun.”

“I’ve told everyone in the office that when I start that film, just leave me alone,” he added. When I’m on the floors with Takht, I want to do nothing else but that. “I will be lost in Takht’s world.”

HISTORY I DID NOT WRITE THIS STORY; I AM ONLY TELLING IT: KARAN

Karan also discussed the sensitivity with which he had to depict religion in Takht. “I directed a film called My Name Is Khan,” he explained. My sensitivity to religions all over the world will always be sharp. That is something I believe in as a human being, as a citizen of this wonderful country, and as a global citizen.”

“Sensitivities to everyone and everything is something that we all take very seriously,” Karan added. Also, with Takht, this isn’t a storey I made up. This storey was written by history, and I’m just telling it.”

WHEN WILL TAKHT BE AVAILABLE?

Karan Johar announced Takht’s release date for Christmas 2021 in February 2020. “Presenting #TAKHT,” he wrote on Twitter. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta produced the film. Sumit Roy wrote the screenplay. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor star in the film. Christmas will be released on December 24, 2021 (sic).”

According to a source, “Takht made no sense in the current context.” It was supposed to be an expensive historical costume drama produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox-Star. However, Fox-star went bankrupt, and its replacement has been rethinking its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. It was also based on contentious Moghul history. Aside from that, given the financial snags, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht in favour of a lighthearted romantic family film.”

The ensemble star cast of the director’s period drama included Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The storey of Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh was based on the history of the Mughals in India.

Dharmendra adds “I am playing a romantic guy at this age in ‘Rocky Aur Rani’; once a romantic, always a romantic – Exclusive!”

Karan Johar will now focus on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ which reunites the ‘Gully Boy’ duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Karan took to social media to share a teaser video for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is upbeat and sets the tone for the flamboyant storey. “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it!” he wrote. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. This another Kahani will be on your screens in 2022! #RRKPK #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.”

Check out the following post:

The film also stars Bollywood veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, will be released in 2022.