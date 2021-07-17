The latest 2021 Netflix film ‘Haseen Dilruba’, is reviewed well, and has gained lots of appreciation and love. The film got released in 22 countries overall, on July 2. Fans and other viewers, reportedly, are falling in love with the scripted old-school Hindi pulp-fiction-inspired murder mystery, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film takes audiences down the Indian pop-culture history route inspired by Hindi mystery novels with its writing and setting. Taapsee, Vikrant, and Harshvardhan’s performances in the film have blown the minds of viewers, especially, for the playing the roles of a big city girl settling in a small sleepy town married to the ideal devoted husband and having a passionate affair with the dreamy boyfriend.

Moving forward to Taapsee Pannu’s reaction, she got overwhelmed with the reviews of the film, being at the top. She said, “It’s a very new feeling for me to see Haseen Dilruba reaching an audience around the world the way it has because I have never had a straight to OTT release before this, so I was excited about the debut and it has been fabulous. I think I have been lucky with my debuts, and my struggle only begins after that. Thanks to Netflix for reaching this film to such places that I never knew Hindi films could reach. The film was trending across 22 countries for over a week, as far out as South America, which is amazing. I am still trying to wrap my head around exactly what one feels when their film reaches so far and wide, getting so many responses from people in different parts of the world, in so many languages. Many times, I’ve had to translate to understand what they are saying. But success feels so sweet.”

“I believe that the film resonated with so many people because of the specialization of the story. When we see an on-screen representation like the scripted story of ‘Haseen Dilruba’, a part of us relates to the character as we are so used to watching stories of only positive and pious heroes who can do no wrong. It’s refreshing to see relatable stories about flawed people, and this shift in audience choice is such a welcome sign.”

Further, speaking of the global success, Vinil Mathew said, “I’m overwhelmed by the love that Haseen Dilruba is getting, not just in India where it has been No.1 since its release but across the globe. From the UK, Canada to Brazil and Argentina, the film has been in the top 10 in over 22 countries which have truly surpassed all expectations.”

He added, “It’s testimony to the fact that a well-told human story connects at a universal level, crossing borders. Despite the film being culturally rooted in Indian pulp, people across countries and diverse cultures have not only connected to the emotions and relished the humor but have picked up nuances, layers, and motifs in the film,”