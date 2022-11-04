Maddam Sir: Haseena Malik And Her Team Have No Cases Left To Resolve; Here’s The Reason!

Television’s super-cop show “Maddam Sir” is presenting new twists week after week for its viewers. And now the viewers are in for a rollercoaster of fun and surprise as the “Chingari Gang” is all set to dominate the MPT (Mahila Police Thana). As it is shown in the show, everyone in MPT is worried as they hear news on television that the residents of Lucknow are trusting the “Chingari Gang” more than the SHO (city police) Haseena Malik.

People are seen standing in a queue outside Rangrez Gali to complain about the Chingari Gang. Shivani Tai, as the gang leader of the Chingari Gang, assures the people that they will get justice. Thank you all for choosing the Chingari Gang over the MPT. On the other hand, Haseena gets an ultimatum that, if the MPT doesn’t get the cases, she will have to vacate the police station. Shivani instigates Haseena for it, as she does not have cases to solve, but Haseena promises her that she will turn the tables soon.

Commenting on this thrilling track, actress Gulki Joshi, who plays SHO Haseena Malik, shared: “The Chingari gang says that justice delayed is justice denied, so they take the wrong path to serve justice as compared to MPT officers, who do everything within the boundaries of the law. Now, MPT is facing the biggest challenge, as the residents of the city are choosing the Chingari gang over MPT for justice. But Haseena is confident that she will turn the situation around. “To know the various twists coming up, keep watching the show, Maddam Sir, to find out how Haseena will turn the tables.”