‘Hate Him’: When Shweta Tiwari Broke Silence On Dating Rumours With ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ Co-Star Cezzane Khan!

TV actress Shweta Tiwari always stays in the limelight for one reason or the other. Sometimes, she comes under discussion for raising temperatures in sensuous photoshoots while on other occasions, she grabs attention for her troubled personal life. The actress became a household name after appearing in Ekta Kapoor’s popular serial ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. In the show, she starred alongside Cezanne Khan, who is in discussion these days due to allegations of domestic violence and extortion by his wife.

Now, in such a situation, an old statement of Shweta regarding dating rumors with Cezanne is going viral. Clarifying her relation with Cezanne, Shweta had said that she hates Cezanne. She had also said that she would not opt for Cezanne even if she was left alone on an island with him.

When Shweta reacted to dating rumours with Cezanne

In a throwback interview with BollywoodLife, Shweta broke her silence on dating speculation with Cezanne. She had quoted, “I have a lot of issues with him. People write anything about him and me. I had an affair with Cezanne? What rubbish! Has anyone ever seen us together anywhere? I shoot for ‘KasautiI Zindagi Kay’ for 30 days a month. Where in this world do I have time for an affair? They even say that I have patched up with him recently. I hate him.”

The actress had also said that she had threatened Cezanne of filing a defamation case against him if he continued to do ‘wrong’ things everywhere. Let us tell you that Shweta and Cezanne reportedly dated each other when they worked in ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. They did not part ways on a good note and both openly criticized each other in interviews.

Cezanne’s wife accuses him

A woman named Ayesha Pirani, who claims to be married to Cezanne, has lodged a complaint against him alleging domestic violence and extortion. In an interview given to ETimes, Ayesha said that Khan kept on blowing her money from 2013-2016. She is also ready to show the credit card bills to prove her claims. The woman has sought compensation of Rs 8 lakh from Cezanne and has also alleged that he married her for a US green card. Cezanne has denied all these allegations.