Once considered as the ideal couple of Bollywood, actor Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne khan have never disappointed their fans when it comes to love and respect. Though it’s been more than a decade since their divorce, the duo has never let their decision effect their parenting and families. Have Hrithik Roshan and Ex- Wife, Sussanne Khan Moved-In-Together.

So when Hrithik announced Sussanne’s decision to temporarily move-in to his home so as to quarantine together with their kids, it wasn’t hard to see how the two were an absolutely amazing duo when it comes to raising their kids and spending quality time with them.

. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear

It was only recently, when in an interview with the Vogue magazine, Sussanne opened up on the decision of co-parenting with Hrithik amidst the pandemic. While sharing about their joint decision of living in the same house for the sake of their kids, Sussanne said, “When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure.”

She further revealed how the family is working together as a unit and how on the first day, they all sat together and jotted down a list of activities they wanted to do amidst quarantine. From enjoying their 1 hour reading time, to working out together every day at 6 pm in an innovative session, the interior designer said, “The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through.” Have Hrithik Roshan and Ex- Wife, Sussanne Khan Moved-In-Together.

