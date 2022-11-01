Having Sex Regularly Makes You Look 7 Times Younger”, Urfi Javed On Physical Relationship!!

Urfi Javed is such a name in the entertainment world, whatever she does but remains in the discussion. She is known for her fashion sense on social media. Not only this, Urfi keeps her words cool. She is often trolled because of her outfit but she also gives a befitting reply to the trolls. At the same time, now Urfi Javed has given his opinion on the physical relationship and has told its benefits.

Urfi Javed

Actually, Urfi Javed has shared a video on his official Instagram account, in which a woman is seen talking about a physical relationship. This woman is saying in the video that having sex makes women look old. This video is of YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadiya, in which he is interviewing a woman. The woman seems to be saying that sexual energy is very powerful. Urfi has justified these things of the woman wrong.

Urfi Javed

Responding to these things of the woman, Urfi wrote in the caption of this video, ‘This woman is saying that if a woman has sex, then her age increases quickly. She is a graduate of WhatsApp University. Yes, you are right’.

Along with this, Urfi Javed has sent a screenshot of Google search engine on Instagram, in which it has been told what psychologists have to say on this issue. According to this screenshot, psychologists say, having sex regularly makes you look seven times younger than your age. Sexual intercourse releases endorphins, which are mood-boosting chemicals that help you sleep better and relieve stress. Sex increases blood circulation and makes our skin look younger.