‘He still lives on’ – Twinkle Khanna remembers her father on his 9th death anniversary

As 18th July marks the date of the 9th death anniversary of the legendary Indian veteran actor, Rajesh Khanna, his daughter comes to author Twinkle Khanna penned an emotional post on social media. Getting to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback behind the scene video of the late actor, where he can be found shooting for a film scene as well as giving an interview on the sets in between shots. Proudly, the behind the scene moment was from the multi-talented actor’s hit song ‘Suno kaho kaha suna’.

Along with the video, Twinkle wrote in the post, “I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on…”. In the meanwhile, the hashtag #RajeshKhanna got trended on Twitter and the fans started remembering the late superstar and discussed his films.

One use tweeted Rajesh Khanna quoting his iconic 1971 film ‘Anand’, “Remembering the late Rajesh Khanna Ji on his 9th death anniversary. The first and real superstar of Bollywood. A legend. Anand is not dead, Anand doesn’t die.”. With the reference to another popular dialogue from the same film, another user shared a valuable thought ‘Superstar Rajesh Khanna is known for his magnetic fame. The accolades he earned will forever remain with his fans and the generations to come. The fan also mentioned that the dialogue ‘Zindagi should be big, not long’ was always very applicable to her real life.

Another user also shared the same kind of words like above but on a little bit different note, like “Remembering the superstar on his death anniversary #RajeshKhanna well known for his meteoric rise to fame, the adulation he earned will forever enthrall his fans and coming generation.”. Also, other Instagram users paid tributes o Rajesh Khanna with their kind words like, “He’s a legend. His movies bring a smile to my face. He’s the real superstar of our country,”, while another user wrote, “He ruled like a King of Hearts.”

In this difficult sentimental and emotional time, we only wish Twinkle Khanna to gather more strength and power to fight against her mental agony, so that she can come out bright remaining in memoriam of her beloved father.