Is China hiding COVID-19 death toll? 21 million cell phones disappeared, why?

Recently the loss of life in US outperformed the underlying focal point of the flare-up in China, where authoritatively 3,153 individuals have kicked the bucket because of the COVID-19. Yet, recently Beijing specialists declared on March 19 that in excess of 21 million phone accounts were dropped while in recent months 840,000 landlines were shut in China, which gives a thought that presumably these shut numbers had a place with the individuals who kicked the bucket because of the infection. Tang Jingyuan, a US-based China Affairs reporter revealed to The Epoch Times on March 21:



“The digitization level is exceptionally high in China. Individuals can’t make due without a mobile phone. Managing the legislature for annuities and government disability, purchasing train tickets, shopping… regardless of what individuals need to do, they are required to utilize PDAs. The Chinese system requires all Chinese utilize their phones to produce a wellbeing code. Just with a green wellbeing code are Chinese permitted to move in China now. It’s inconceivable for an individual to drop his phone.”



The Chinese position presented required facial sweeps on December 1, 2019, to affirm the personality of the individual who enrolled the telephone. The individuals in China likewise need to synchronize their financial balances and standardized savings account with their wireless as all the applications can distinguish the SIM card and afterward check with the database to ensure the number has a place with the individual.



In China, it is obligatory to introduce a mobile phone application and register their own wellbeing data. The application can produce a QR code which is conceivable in three hues to arrange an individual’s wellbeing condition. Right now, implies the individual has an irresistible ailment, while yellow and green speak to the chance of irresistible sickness and no indication of such disease separately.



On March 19, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reported the quantities of phone clients in each region in February. At the point when these numbers are contrasted with the December 2019 information, it uncovered that both wireless clients and landline clients dropped significantly.

The examination indicated that the quantity of wireless clients diminished from 1.600957 billion to 1.579927 billion, while landline clients dropped from 190.83 million to 189.99 million. It is conceivable that the across the country lockdown in February was the explanation for the drop in the quantities of landline clients the same number of organizations were closed down, the isolate situation can’t be a purpose for the drop in the PDA clients.



It ought to be noticed that according to the reports China Telecom is the second-biggest transporter which has lost 5.6 million clients in February 2020 and lost 0.43 million clients in January 2020. China Unicom likewise lost 1.186 million clients in January 2020.



While the drop in these numbers indicated a sensational situation in China, Tang stated, “It’s conceivable that some vagrant specialists had two wireless numbers previously. One is from their old neighborhood, and the other is from the city they work in. In February, they may close the number in the city they work in on the grounds that they couldn’t go there.”



It is conceivable that these laborers may have gone to their home city for the Chinese New Year and after the movement boycott, they didn’t recover an opportunity to come to China. It ought to be noticed that in China there is a fundamental month to month expense to hold a PDA account and most of transient specialists, who have a place with the least salary gathering, likely just have one mobile phone account. The monetary downturn brought about by the flare-up could have constrained the Chinese individuals, who have two mobile phones to drop one of them.



While clarifying the situation in China, Tang said,”At present, we don’t have the foggiest idea about the subtleties of the information. In the event that solitary 10 percent of the mobile phone accounts were shut in light of the fact that the clients passed on as a result of the CCP infection [Novel Coronavirus], the loss of life would be 2,000,000.”