Star kid Taimur has always been the talk of the town for his cute and adorable pics. Bollywood’s cutest couple saif and Kareena flew out of India one day after Christmas along with Taimur. they started their vacation in London. They attended the annual Christmas lunch at the late Shashi Kapoor’s home, hosted by Kunal Kapoor, Shashi’s son.

Nawab family welcomed their new year in Gstaad, Switzerland, favorite vacation spot of saif and Kareena. Taimur is looking so sweet and cute while posing with mom Kareena and socialite Natasha Poonawala and her son. Natasha captioned the image, “#mamalife.”

Not only Natasha Poonawala but Varun Dhawan had also joined Saif and Taimur as three of them were seen in heavy winter jackets. Switzerland is a favorite of many celebs, bumped into each other’s vacation. Earlier saif and Kareena were seen with Virat and Anushka.

Jacqueline also rang in the new year in Switzerland, she was caught chilling with Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Saif has two upcoming movies in the pipeline, first is Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji and the other one is Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Janeman. Saif is playing the antagonist Uday Bhan Rathod in Tanhaji while in Jawaani Janeman, he plays a man in his 40s discovers that he has a daughter. Jawaani Janeman marks the Bollywood debut of Alaya Furniturewalla, daughter of Pooja Bedi.

Kareena’s movie Good Newwz is enjoying a fantastic opening and fabulous run at the box office and has entered 100 crore club in just six days. Good Newwz earned Rs 117.10 crore till this Thursday. Homi Adajania’s Angrezi medium will be the next movie, where Kareena can be spotted with Irrfan and Radhika Madan.