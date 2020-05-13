Being in love and recieving the same love from the person you love is the best feeling in the world. However, not everyone gets to experience this kind of love. And then there are those who have such love but life snatches it away from them. Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani, the two love birds of the telly world have fallen apart and this is breaking everyone’s heart. Heartbreaking: Asha Negi Confirms Breakup With Rithvik Dhanjani.

There were many reports on the internet which states that the couple is facing some troubles in their relationship. A report published in Pinkvilla states that, “The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven’t been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends.”

Rithvik and Asha met each other during a show Pavitra Rishta and since then, there has been no looking back for them, until April 2020. Reports of Rithvik and Asha parting ways had surfaced in the media and it’s still difficult for us to believe that our favourite and TV’s most adored couple had called it quits in their relationship. While Rithvik had posted some cryptic quotes on his social media indicating his breakup, Asha had chosen to keep mum about her personal life.

On April 20, 2020, Rithvik had posted some cryptic Instagram stories and the love notes were about ‘unconditional love’ and why not to ‘go back to normal’. Amidst his breakup reports with Asha Negi, Rithvik had posted love quotes, which can be read as “To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love” and “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better.”

Finally, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Asha Negi talked about the breakup and also revealed that nothing is quite well in her personal life. “People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies,” Asha said. She further went on to said, “I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don’t want to talk so much about my personal life.” Heartbreaking: Asha Negi Confirms Breakup With Rithvik Dhanjani.