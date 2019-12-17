Heartbroken Shweta Tiwari Finally Opens Up About Her Failed Marriage With Abhinav Kohli

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Shweta Tiwari seems to be having bad luck with marriage. Her relationships seem to be going kaput just when everything seems to be going fine. No one would have wondered that the couple who had just welcomed their son to the world would be filing a complaint against each other two years later.

Shweta Tiwari married Abhinav Kohli a few years back and the couple was one of the happiest until a few months back. It was shocking to see Shweta Tiwari, her mother, and her daughter Palak Tiwari visiting the Police Station to file a Complaint against her current husband Abhinav Kohli. For the uninitiated ones, Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary and Palak is her daughter through this marriage. Things didn’t work out as Raja would physically, mentally, and emotionally violate her. She filed a case of domestic violence against Raja and got the custody of Palak.

Later, she found love in Abhinav and married him. The two even had their kid together and everything seemed to be going perfectly fine. Shweta Tiwari had filed a police complaint against her estranged husband for domestic violence. The news came as a shock, especially because this was similar to what she faced in 2007 with her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta Tiwari stood her ground even after she faced criticism with many people blaming her for the broken marriage, yet again.

Now, she has finally opened up about her broken marriage with Abhinav Kohli. She said, “It’s easy for people to say, ‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it’s over for me. But I didn’t let people’s opinion penetrate my mind. I didn’t even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family.”

Shweta Tiwari shared that she has some weak moments as well, but that is not something she wishes the audience to see. She also said that her daughter Palak Tiwari is her strength and has taken care of her like a mother.