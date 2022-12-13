Hema Malini Divulged ‘The Most Beautiful Thing’ Regarding Her Film Satte Pe Satta; Deets Inside!

The most renowned actress of Bollywood industry, Hema Malini played the character of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Satte Pe Satta which was released in 1982. Currently, Hema Malini is starring in a singing reality show Indian Idol 13 along with her daughter, Esha Deol. As the latest episode of the show was dedicated to Hema, the actress narrated and recalled certain accounts from the time when she was acclaimed for her role of ‘Dream Girl’.

One of the contestant from the show sung a song “Pyar Humein Kis Mod Par” from the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. For the actress, the movie holds special significance as she was pregnant with her elder daughter Esha.

In the words of Hema, “The movie’s shoot was in Kashmir, and at that time Srinagar was so beautiful. There was a farmhouse near the Oberoi hotel, and that’s where we stayed. We also shot in Gulmarg and Pahalgam. I must say that Kashmir is ‘Jannat’ and Kashmiri people are lovely”. Thus the actress believed that the valleys of Kashmir were delightful and appealing to her eyes while she shot for the movie.

The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Pilagaonkar, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Kanwarjit Paintal and Kanwaljit Singh. The movie’s climatic action action revolved around Amitabh Bachchan’s character (Ravi) and his six brothers.

Mentioning about the film, the actress revealed that the audience appreciated and showed immense love and support for the movie. Hema Malini detailed that the actors who were playing the role of seven brothers used to be very mischievous and the elder brother was domineering and authoritative on the shoot sets. She added that all the scenes were very interesting and amazing in the movie. For the unversed, Satte Pe Satta was directed by Raj N Sippy and co-written by Kader Khan, Satish Bhatnagar and Jyoti Swaroop.