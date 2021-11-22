Hema Malini Honored With Indian Film Personality Of The Year- Checkout!

The International Film Festival of India honored actress Hema Malini with the Indian Film Personality of the Year at its 52nd Edition on 20th November. 2021.

The award was conferred upon an astounding film personality for their extraordinary contribution to the cinema world and was presented to the actress jointly by Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Loganathan Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa.

Hema Malini made her debut in acting in 1963 in the year 1963 with Idhu Sathiyam, a Tamil film and later made her entry to the film industry of Bollywood in 1968 as the lead actress in ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’, and has since been acting in numerous films including the famous Sholay, went on to contribute super hit films one by one.

When Manish Paul, television host, and comedian was co-hosting the event alongside Karan Johar asked the veteran actress Hema Malini who was her favorite character among the numerous films she acted in, the actress replied, “All of them. Everyone does a role thinking that this will be her best”.

After persistence from Manish Paul, she first replied “Lal Pathar”, and then started reeling out a series of names. As per incidence, the film was among the rare films where a negative role was played by Hema Malini, where she played the role of a jealous mistress of a zamindar.

Hema Malini is a veteran film actress of India, and dancer, director, producer, writer, and politician, although she is known for her contributions to the Bollywood industry.

She was also initially given the promotion of a Dream Girl and in the year 1977, she did a film of the same name. She is internationally famous for her dramatic and comic roles and was considered to be the most successful leading actress of mainstream Bollywood cinema.