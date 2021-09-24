The countdown for the finale of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer-Chapter 4’ to be held next month has started. From now till the finale, in this show, some celebrities of the entertainment world are going to add to the show with their charms. Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, and Hema Malini are among the evergreen actresses who are going to rock the show this weekend with their beauty, acting, and demeanor.

Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’ this weekend’s episodes are going to be something special for the fans and audience of the evergreen artists. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure will grace the dance reality show for one episode of the show, while the most loved and all-time favorite actresses of Hindi cinema will grace the dance reality show, while the second episode will see the evergreen dream girl Hema Malini at her zenith.

Apart from these evergreen actresses who are going to be seen in the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’, this weekend’s beautiful actor Mouni Roy will also showcase her talent and courage. And, well-known singer Jubin Nautiyal will be seen supporting her. But, while shooting for this weekend’s shows of dance reality show ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’, all eyes were on Hema Malini. During this, Hema Malini came on stage and presented some unmatched glimpses of her dance. The special thing was that Hema Malini danced in bare feet on the stage and also respected the theater wholeheartedly.

From the presence of Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure as the biggest fans of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’ to Padmini Kolhapure’s vigorous dance moves with the contestants, everything was amazing during the shoot. During this, Jubin Nautiyal presented his unmatched singing skills on the song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Aur Hum’. And also Mouni Roy danced with the contestants of the show on the song ‘Gali Gali’. During the shooting, Hema Malini also brought this season’s winner trophy on stage.

The grand finale of ‘Super Dancer-Chapter 4’ i.e. ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav’ is going to be held on 9 October. The winner of this season will be announced on this day. Before that this weekend there will be a race between the contestants to join ‘Super 6’ where two contestants will be sent back for revision.