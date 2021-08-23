Some people may find it much fun to let loose and boogie down at wedding functions; however, others might not be as hyped and boosted for spending the entire night on the floor of the dance. Even if the list of the guest is full of regulars of the club, and the setlist of the DJ is packed with top songs, it is always considered to be a better idea to plan some other alternatives for the guests to have fun and enjoy at your reception party.

Starting from the synchronization of swimmers to the readings of a tarot card, here are some of the unique entertainment ideas for weddings that will surely delight the guests of every age!!!

Synchronized Swimmers Surprise

With the audacious choreography and costumes that catch the eyes, the synchronized swimmers put on a performance that will not be forgotten by your guests for sure. You can schedule during the hours of the cocktail when the guests are already mingling.

Bourbon Tasting Bars

You can also complement some of your signature cocktails with a station that dedicates your favorite spirit. Be sure of stationing the pro of beverages that’s specifically knowledgeable on the certain subjects behind the bar, so they have the answer to the questions from the guests regarding the variety of the profiles of flavors, along with the procedures of aging.

Try Tarot Cards Reading

Provide opportunities to your guests to have a sneak peek into their future with a station of tarot cards reading during the cocktail hours. This is actually an entertainment idea that is currently on-theme in weddings if the celebration includes other details inspired by celestials.

Go Boho with Crown Bar of Flowers

This is specifically for all the Boho Brides out there! If you don a flower crown on the day of your wedding and wish to provide the same option for your guests as well, then you surely have the option of setting up a station where they can create their own version of the crowns.

Playing the Shoe-Game

How well do your spouse and you know each other? Who possesses the best memory of your precious relationship? You can put it to the test and can also put a show for the attendees with popular gameplay at the party game of your engagement or the reception party.