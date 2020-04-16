Salman Khan, in his latest social media post, delivered a strong message against those who are violating the lockdown and putting the lives of others at risk amid the coronavirus outbreak. After a long silence, finally someone from bollywood condemned the wrong as wrong. Check out this article here:

Salman is currently living with his family, including mother Salma Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira and their kids in their Panvel farmhouse. The actor started the 10-minute long video by sharing his experience of living in his farmhouse during the lockdown. He went on to reveal an incident when his friend, who is living with him and his family in the farmhouse, took off his mask to talk to policemen when he was stopped by them on his way to get ration for the family. “Maine unse kaha ki ye jo aapko mana kiya gaya tha karne ko wahi aapne kiya,” Salman said in the clip. The actor also talked about COVID-19 patients and said it is really “anti-human” and insensitive to not understand their pain.

In a stern message, Salman Khan referred to the government’s strict order to follow the lockdown rules, including staying at home, and slammed those who are stepping out amid the lockdown. He said that those who wish to kill their families should definitely step out. “India ki aabadi ko kum karna chahte ho? (You want to reduce the population of India?) Starting with your own family?” he said in the clip and added: “Agar aap aese bahar nahi nikal rahe hote apne dost aur yaaron ke saath, toh policewaale aapke putto pe danda nahi maar rahe hote (If you weren’t going out with friends, police wouldn’t have hit with canes). Aapko kya lag raha h, police waalon ko maza araha hai? (Do you think the police is enjoying it?).” The actor also gave examples of those who are working at offices during the outbreak and urged his fans to never step out to get food and medical supplies without a mask and gloves.

Salman Khan’s video came after reports of mob pelting stones at policemen and doctors surfaced on the Internet. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad area, where a group of people attacked medical staff and police when they went to take away a person possibly infected with COVID-19.

Talking about the doctors and policemen who are putting their lives at risk to stop the spread of coronavirus, Salman added: “Ye kamaal hai! Doctors aur nurses apki jaan bachane k liye aaye aur aapne unhi par patthar barsa diya! Jo corona se detect ho raha, wo hospital se bhag raha hai! Bhaag k jaoge kahan? Agar ye doctor initiative nahi lete aur police sadako par nahi utarti toh chand logo ki wajah se, jinke dimag mein chal raha hai ki unko nahi hoga, wo Hindustan ke aadhe logo ko leke chal baste (This is surprising! Doctors and nurses are trying to save your lives and you pelted stones on them! Those getting detected coronavirus positive, are running away from the hospital. Where will you run to? Which direction are you running to? If these doctors did not try to cure you or the police did not patrol the roads for you, then because of a few people, who think that they won’t get affected, many would have been killed).”

The actor concluded the video by talking about how poor people are struggling for food and how because of a few “jokers,” the virus, which originated from China, is spreading like wildfire in India.