Sushant Singh Rajput took his life by hanging himself in the room of his extravagant Bandra house on June 14. He was all of 34. His grievous suicide has left numerous inquiries unanswered. Police have a tough assignment of exploring the case, they have talked with near 27 individuals regarding the case as of now. The investigation is still on. Sushant, it is accepted had been living in with his supposed sweetheart Rhea Chakraborty for quite a while and it was just a couple of days before he took his life that Rhea had moved go into her own home, after a little fight with him.

The two appear to be frantically in love, while they were together. From commending birthday celebrations together to heading out to the restaurant and in any event, taking a little break to the slopes, they appeared to appreciate every others’ conversation. One such cheerful second was caught by Sushant and shared to his Instagram handle in June 2019. Rhea had reposted the image with the subtitle, “Happiness is a warm gun! #rheality gets #rheal #Repost @sushantsinghrajput Picturesque memories :).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxBpCojHhsG/?utm_source=ig_embed

In the picture, Sushant and Rhea look like complete happy campers. Also in the picture is another couple friend, few other faces and Sushant’s beloved dog, Hash.

Presently, while Sushant removed this image from his Instagram handle, Rhea who had reposted it, despite everything still has the picture on her account. We wish he could leave the edge only this second, with his irresistible appeal and grin, set up.