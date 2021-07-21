Here is the list of 5 expensive gifts, Shilpa Shetty received from husband Raj Kundra.

As the news of the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is making headlines, people have start assuming that “All That Glitters Are Not Gold”. People also start protesting against bollywood and #BoycottBollywood starts trending on Twitter. This is not easy to digest that for their luxuries they can cost their dignity also.



Raj Kundra is a businessman and Shilpa Shetty is his second wife as he got divorced from her first wife. He has two children with Shilpa Shetty. Though It has not been revealed yet if there was Shilpa Sherry’s envolvement in this pornography case or not, but here is the five luxurious gifts actress Shilpa Shetty received from Raj Kundra….



20-carat diamond ring.



Raj’s first expensive gift to Shilpa was a 20-carat heart-shaped natural white diamond ring worth Rs 3 crore for their engagement, which Shilpa Shetty has seen flaunting many times.







An apartment in Burj Khalifa



Shilpa also got the most expensive marriage anniversary gift in Bollywood’s history. Yes, an apartment on the 19th floor of the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, Dubai. However, in 2016, she sold the property as it was too small for her family.





7-bedroom villa in UK



Another costly property that Raj purchased for his wife was the grand seven-bedroom property called ‘Raj Mahal’ in Weybridge, Surrey, the United Kingdom.



Sea-facing villa in Mumbai



It is said that Shilpa always dreamt of a sea-facing villa in Mumbai and her hubby fulfilled it by buying one in the city where the family spends most of their time. The sea-facing villa is called ‘Kinara’.