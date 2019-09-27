Here Is The List Of Songs For Your Sangeet Ceremony Brides-To-Be

Share

Sangeet ceremony is the heart of all the wedding ceremonies for North Indians. Luckily, Bollywood loves weddings just as much as we do, and gives us awesome Hindi wedding songs every year. Each year, there is one song that is played in almost every wedding and it becomes an evergreen number to groove to. Dancing is very much essential part of the ceremonies. You already have so much to do. So here is the list. Refer to our curated playlist of top Bollywood wedding dance songs and get-set for a rocking sangeet night!

Cutie Pie



This is the one song that is perfect to be performed by the bride’s BFF. Because our sweetheart bride-to-be is a cutie-pie!!

Kala Chashma



The song is a perfect wedding hit. ‘Kala Chashma’ – based on the hit original by Prem Hardeep and sung by the rapper Badshah – is your typical big, fat desi wedding song. The song kicks off with Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif dancing in full wedding attire – Katrina in a red lehenga- choli and Sidharth in a sherwani and pugri . Of course, they have the ‘kala chashma’ on throughout the song.

Gallan Goodiyaan



Gallan goodiyaan with its peppy Punjabi beats is the tune which would indefinitely catch on with the audiences. Even celebs have danced to this song on weddings. For example, Nick Jonas, DeepVeer, etc.

London Thumakta



Nobody can stop themselves from grooving on this song. Perfect for your Sangeet ceremony! Play this song and drag your friends on the dance stage.

Chittiyan Kalaiyan



So many years after Roy released, this song is still entrenched in our collective mindspaces, often turning into a hot favourite for group dance performances. Consider using it for yours too.

Suit Suit Krda



This Punjabi song makes a comeback all thanks to Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’. Don’t shy away from shaking a leg with your beloved on this hit.

Girls Like To swing



Happy Dancing Feet used this song to choreograph a stunning bride squad dance performance recently. It is a song full of fun beats and fast notes that even the bridesmaids will enjoy and it is all about the twirl after all.