Here Is The List Of Winners In Gold Awards 2019
It’s that time of the year again and we have the hotties of Entertainment Industry walk down the ramp like a pro. Ladies upped the style quotient at Gold Awards 2019. However, there were a few who just couldn’t get it right. Some win and some loose but that’s how it is.
Awards are a way of appreciating people for their work. Actors really look forward to achieving awards for their performance and more than actors, people wait to see who won the award. So yesterday, Gold Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai. It was indeed star-studded affair where all the celebs looked intact in their outfits.
Have a look at the list of winners:
Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Milestone Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show
Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar
Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya & Shivangi Joshi
Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri
Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Feranandes
Best Couple: Rhea Sharma & Shaheer Sheikh
Best Actor In A Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani
Best Actress In A Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah
Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover
Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan
Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam
Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes
Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan
Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi
TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan
Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani
Best Supporting Male (Critics): Karan Khanna
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Mugdha Chaphekar
Best Supporting Actor Male Popular: Ritvik Arora
Gold Debut Award In A Lead Role (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar
Best Child Actor: Aakriti Sharma
Best Hair Male: Arjun Bijlani
Best Hair Female: Krishna Mukherjee
Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur & Avika Gor
Best Debutante Female: Reem Shaikh