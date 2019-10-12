Here Is The List Of Winners In Gold Awards 2019

Share

It’s that time of the year again and we have the hotties of Entertainment Industry walk down the ramp like a pro. Ladies upped the style quotient at Gold Awards 2019. However, there were a few who just couldn’t get it right. Some win and some loose but that’s how it is.

Awards are a way of appreciating people for their work. Actors really look forward to achieving awards for their performance and more than actors, people wait to see who won the award. So yesterday, Gold Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai. It was indeed star-studded affair where all the celebs looked intact in their outfits.

Have a look at the list of winners:

Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Milestone Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show

Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya & Shivangi Joshi

Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri

Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Feranandes

Best Couple: Rhea Sharma & Shaheer Sheikh

Best Actor In A Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani

Best Actress In A Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah

Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover

Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan

Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam

Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes

Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan

Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi

TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan

Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani

Best Supporting Male (Critics): Karan Khanna

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Mugdha Chaphekar

Best Supporting Actor Male Popular: Ritvik Arora

Gold Debut Award In A Lead Role (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar

Best Child Actor: Aakriti Sharma

Best Hair Male: Arjun Bijlani

Best Hair Female: Krishna Mukherjee

Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur & Avika Gor

Best Debutante Female: Reem Shaikh