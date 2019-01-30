Here Is What Kartik Aaryan Says On His Rumored Relationship With Ananya Pandey

Share

‘Pyar ka Punchnama’ has gained a lot more popularity with his film ‘Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety’. It won’t be wrong if we consider him as ‘national crush’ of India. The fan following he has is tremendous. Well, not only public but someone else is also there who find him cute. And we all know she is no other than Sara Ali Khan. Sara has revealed it several times that she has a major crush on Kartik but looks like Karik has more interest in Ananya Pandey

If rumours to be believed, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey are dating each other. Once they went on a casual dinner. However, according to the reports it wasn’t a casual dinner. It was a dinner date. Also, the couple was spotted spending time with each other often.

Well, finally the actor opened up on his equation with Ananya. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, he said, “Right now, I’m concentrating on my work. I think, relationships they do take a lot of time. Mere andar phir guilt reh jata hai ki yaar main iss relationship main hoon (but) main time nahi de pa raha hoon. So, that is something I don’t want to do with the other person. That’s the reason I’m committed to my fans and work right now.”

When he was asked about the paparazzi taking his pictures that created the headlines, Kartik stated, “Even if I have gone out for a meeting, with the producer and the actress, then it is written about me and the co-star. Which is something I don’t get. Who logon ko maza aata hai likhne main, toh who likhte hain. Abhi kitna rok lunga?”

The actor also unveiled how his mother became friendly with his every girlfriend. He said, “Whenever I get into a relationship, my mother ends up befriending my girl. And later if something goes wrong between me and my girlfriend, my mom continues to remain friends with her and then that gets really awkward between me my mom and my girlfriend or ex-girlfriend (Laughs). So that has always been a problem. Live-in has never been the case for me as yet but I would wish to explore it.”