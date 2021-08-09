Here is, what made Argentina’s star footballer Lionel Messi Cry

This picture of the world’s best footballer Lionel Messi with tears in his eyes also made millions of his fans cry. The reason for these tears is this Argentine star footballer leaving Spanish football club Barcelona.





On Sunday, there was a farewell ceremony for Messi from the club. In this farewell held at Camp Nou Stadium, Messi could not control his emotions and he started crying. He said- Barcelona is like my home. It is very difficult for me to leave it after spending 21 years here. Never thought that such a day would come. I was not prepared for this, but due to the financial rules of the Spanish league, it was not possible to continue my contract with the club. Although I was confident that I would stay with the club. I wanted to reduce my salary by 50% ,but things didn’t work out.





Messi joined the club at the age of 13 and has been playing for the same club for 21 years. In fact, Barcelona’s team is facing a huge financial crisis. The club has a debt of Rs 8000 crore. Whereas Messi’s last deal with the club in 2017 was around Rs 4900 crore. The club could not make further deals due to economic conditions. Because of which Messi’s contract had to be terminated.





After leaving Spain’s Barcelona club, Messi will now play for French football club Paris Saint-Germain. According to media reports, he has signed a 3-year contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain. There is also an option to extend it for one year. The company will give him 35 million euros i.e. 305 crores salary per season.



Messi has been playing for Barcelona for 21 years. He is the highest scorer for Barcelona with 672 goals. He played 778 matches with the club, which is a record. He is also the top scorer in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches.