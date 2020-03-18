Here Is What Your Zodiac Says About What Your Lovemaking Life

Share

Aries

You’re a super romantic person, arent you? While you are cheesy romantic kind, you also know how to be spice up things with your impulsive and daring nature. You seek for a new adventure every time you make love.

Taurus

Being a Taurians, you are known to be one of the most sensual of all zodiac signs. You need someone to comfort you first and make a mood. You like to take it shlow and tend to enjoy every bit. You’re also known to be a possessive partner.

Gemini

You’re energetic but you long for continuous mental stimulation and being the volatile person that you are; you and your multiple personalities get easily bored and distracted. That’s the reason you’re always looking to try and experiment with something different.

Cancer

You are ruled by the moon and that makes you quite a sensual and creative lover. You seek for comfort and security way before anything else. Your willing to completely give yourself to your partner in the bedroom.

Leo

Well, Leos expect too much in bed. No doubt you have your own charm but you tend to think that the other person should be more active and hence you lose interest. This causes dissatisfaction in you and so it doesn’t work with your partner.

Virgo

Virgos are the perfectionist when it comes to making loves. You try to put in extra effort in everything you do, and sex isn’t an exception. You’ll also be able to let go more easily, if your partner gets you to relaxed a little beforehand.

Libra

You are sensually aroused by things that appeal to you; whether it’s art, beauty or fashion or even a romantic evening with bae. To set the mood for a romantic, sensual evening, try lighting a scented candle this evening and watch what it does to you.

Scorpio

If you’re a Scorpio, your partner is quite lucky to have you. You are the queen when it comes to a seductiveness. Your endless charm is all that your partner crave for. When you’re truly engaged and in a loving relationship with your partner, you’re super intense and highly lustful.

Sagittarius

You’re usually an open and transparent lover, which makes lovemaking a smooth ride. Playing mind games with your partner isn’t your thing, and the only kind of games you’d indulge in are sex games due to your thrill seeking demeanour.

Capricorn

Being born under the sign of the goat, you’re quite a reserved and guarded person; but when it comes to sex, you aren’t afraid to bring it on. You are a sensual and patient lover, and take time to woo your boo. And in bed, girl, you have great stamina, your partner better keep up with you!

Aquarius

You’re a wonderfully imaginative lover and love to be innovative with your partner. Thanks to your free-spirited nature, your partner is always in for a wild ride when it comes to having sex with you. Your partner must also be wary to not bore you, because you need things to always be interesting, especially in bed.

Pisces

Being playful and romantic, you’re quite a sensual lover, and when it comes to sex, your partner is in for a treat. You’re also sexually quite imaginative and live to please your partner. For you, your partner’s needs always come first. Having sex with a Piscean is almost like being hypnotised, and your charm adds to the sensual experience. You’ll have your partner coming back for more!