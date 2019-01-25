Here Is Why Amitabh Bachchan Cried After Watching This Film Of Abhishek Bachchan?

Share

Like every other year, the season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ is here. And in the sixth season of KWK, Karan has put together jodis like brother-sister, father-daughter and BFFs. In the last episode of the show, we saw the celebrity duo to join the bandwagon and share the Koffee couch was Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. And yet again Karan Johar has managed to spill some beans in his show.

Well, some secrets were revealed on the show. Abhishek and Shweta being siblings indeed had some childhood incidents. They also talked about their ups and downs in their professional front. They set the couch on fire. Shweta revealed that Abhishek Bachchan is their mother, Jaya Bachchan’s apple of eyes. She said: “The reaction she has to Shah Rukh when she sees him in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, is exactly what she has for Abhishek, minus the aarti ka thali”.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also unveiled that she went to watch Abhishek Bachchan’s film, Manmarziyaan with their dad, Amitabh Bachchan and the movie left Big B weeping. He was so impressed by Abhi’s performance that he just couldn’t stop crying. So much so that when Shweta insisted him to talk to Abhishek on phone, he refused. And he is not the person who usually weeps. But he was clearly got emotional after the movie. On the other hand, Shweta also shared that Jaya Bachchan hasn’t seen the film yet. She was nervous about the fact that she won’t like Abhi’s performance and she might end up criticizing him that happens.

Speaking about the professional graph, Abhishek shared this, “It’s tricky; it’s not the pressure of what was happening…it was more about how I was approaching my work which I thought was incorrect. I was becoming very complacent and unconformable. I was part of huge films, huge budgets, huge stars, huge collections, everything was hunky-dory, I had no pressure as I was standing by the side or behind somebody else who was shouldering all the pressure, and I was making lots of money, those films were making lots of money, it became very easy. With all respect to my all co-stars, I didn’t come to the industry to the stand behind anyone.”

