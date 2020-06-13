Here is one of the most famous unscripted TV dramas of India, Bigg Boss. Recently, the thirteenth period of this much-cherished show finished after its all-inclusive run of over a quarter of a year. Furthermore, prepare to have your mind blown. The creators are presently neck-profound into the conceptualisation of Bigg Boss 14. Truly, you read that right! Be that as it may, before you hop off your seats in energy, certain things here are not to cheer about. On the off chance that a report in Peeping Moon is anything to pass by, all the BB fans may need to sit tight for somewhat longer than anticipated for this one to at last occur.

All things considered, the Coronavirus episode brought a ton of changes with regards to open social affairs, one of which likewise occurs while the going for any show or film. Along these lines, remembering that, the producers have chosen to teach the idea of social separating in the up and coming period of Bigg Boss also.

The report states how Bigg Boss needs a group of 300 individuals, including its competitors, camerapersons, creation control room (PCR), professionals, innovative group and editors among others. Be that as it may, with the COVID-19 pandemic assuming control over the nation, it will be profoundly trying for the producers. What’s more, to stay aware of the equivalent, they have begun with all the prepares as of now!

As for its first promo featuring host Salman Khan, a source close to the show said to the portal, “The show was to be announced in June with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 14th season. The plan had to be postponed due to the lockdown. Now, just as Amitabh Bachchan shot a video for KBC’s upcoming season from home, Salman might shoot the BB14 announcement from his Panvel farmhouse. The creative team is working on a format to share with him.”

Because of the postponement in the airing of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s most recent season scenes, there may likewise be a deferral in the debut of Bigg Boss 14. What’s more, according to the entry, it’s probably going to occur in the principal month of October this year. It includes how Salman Khan has requested that the producers include ‘social removing’ as a key element of this season.

Apparently, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahu Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Tujhse Hai Raabta acclaim Shagun Pandey have been drawn nearer to take an interest in this season. Notwithstanding, there hasn’t been any official affirmation up until this point. Energized a lot?