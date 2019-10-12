Here’s How Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Will Celebrate Their First Diwali Post-Marriage

Share

No matter how many people you have stumbled upon in your life, you get to feel the instant connect with the one who is meant for you. And when love hits you everything in life seems to cease and everything looks just so perfect. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone felt the same click when they worked together and soon they fell for each other. And they finally tied the knot on November 14-15,2018 as per Konkani and Punjabi-Sindhi style. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one such couple we look up to their chemistry seem just so perfect. Be it their social media PDA, events or interviews the two just can’t stop gushing about each other.

It’s been almost one year and the newlyweds will soon be celebrating their first Diwali post-marriage. In a recent interview with Shekhar Gupta on his popular chat show, Print’s Off The Cuff Deepika disclosed how she’s planning to celebrate her first Diwali. She had said, “Family time, we extremely value the time we have with our parents and sisters. We will not be working that’s the rule and we won’t be socialising much. Just family time.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika admitted that the two indeed want children because they love kids; however, the couple has no such plans at the moment. As per Deepika, both she and Ranveer are ‘too selfishly focused on their careers’. She added how they are not even thinking of having a baby at this point. Well, we hope this puts all the speculations to rest!

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika opened up about her equation with hubby Ranveer Singh. She spoke on her love-life and career, saying that she owes her success to her lover turned husband Ranveer. They are a team, she revealed and shared how supportive Ranveer has been with her career and success. Ranveer has seen her suffer from depression and stood by her in her difficult times, Deepika shared. She also called him her best friend and spoke about their excitement and love for each other.

In an interview, Deepika had once revealed what had attracted her towards Ranveer and she said, “There is no pretence with him, no holding back. People hate him or love him for that, but that’s who he is. He’s genuine, very good at articulating his feelings. He’s not afraid to cry. That’s what got me.”

Talking about her husband Ranveer in a Times of India interview Deepika had revealed that he is a completely different person at home.“I don’t know what happens when he leaves the house as he’s an extremely different person than which I think also people will start seeing. Like if you see it in his work, which is that there’s an extremely quiet side to him, there’s an extremely intelligent side to him, there’s a very sensitive and emotional side to him, there’s a vulnerable childlike innocence, so there are so many facets to him.”

On the other hand, Ranveer had once shared his experience as a married man and said, “I’m loving it and highly recommend it. I have been married to Deepika in my head for years now. Just a few months into our relationship, I knew she was the one for me and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. I had committed my life to her well before the rituals. I was waiting for her to be ready for it.”

In a GQ interview, Deepika had talked about spending her rest of life with Ranveer and said, “I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be.”

Ranveer and Deepika are one-of-a-kind couple we wish them an eternity of togetherness.