Looks like it’s the celebration week for the Kapoor family. Shahid Kapoor became a father for the second time on 05 September as his wife Mira gave birth to a baby boy, whom they have named Zain Kapoor. For those who don’t know, Zain is an Arabic word which means beauty. Shahid recently reveals the newborn’s name in a tweet.

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

And today, it’s Shahid’s wifey and the second-time mommy Mira Rajput’s birthday. Amidst the celebratory mood that the couple is already in, this is another reason to celebrate. This day calls for a double celebration for Shahid. He wished her in a very special way and the gesture will melt your heart. He ordered a special cake to celebrate wifey’s birthday and the arrival of Zain Kapoor. Daffodils Creations, the bakery which prepared the custom-made cake for Mira, shared a picture of it on their Instagram handle.

Shahid had revealed in an interview earlier that he is much calmer about becoming father second time around. He had said. “Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around.”

Shamira’s two-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor has become a big sister now that she has a baby brother. Mommy Mira Rajput spoke candidly about motherhood and Misha in an interview and was quoted saying, “Being able to bring a life into this world, feel it grow inside, and being able to connect with the baby before it has actually even arrived is surreal. And this time it’s been so interesting to see how Misha has been through the entire process. She knows there is a baby inside and she says, ‘Hi Baby!’ every day to my tummy.”

Here’s wishing Mira Rajput a very happy birthday! We are so happy for Shahid, Mira and big sister Misha. We can’t wait for them to release Zain Kapoor’s first picture.