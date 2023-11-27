Here’s How To Get Rid Of Dry Scalp In Winter Using Things You Find At Home

Your hair may look shiny and lustrous all year long but come winter, a dry scalp makes it dull and lifeless. Just like your skin becomes flaky, lack of moisture also makes your scalp dry and itchy. Dandruff thrives in such conditions, leading to even more damage to your lovely tresses. However, with simple home remedies and things available in your pantry, you can escape scalp dryness.

Use Aloe Vera to Moisturize

Aloe Vera has anti-microbial properties that help reduce harmful bacterial and fungal growth. Its cooling effect gives your scalp a refreshing feel and improves the skin texture. If you have a plant at home, you can clean the leaves, extract the gel, and apply it directly to the hair. Wash it off after a few minutes, doing the same once or twice a week.

Apply Banana and Yogurt Pack

Mash a few bananas into a smooth paste before adding curd or plain yoghurt into a bowl. Spread this paste evenly and massage your head for a while. Clean it with lukewarm water after 10-20 minutes. For lactose intolerant people, coconut, avocado, or olive oil can replace curd. Add egg whites if you are feeling adventurous and don’t mind the strong odor for a little time.

Rinse with Apple Cider Vinegar

ACV or apple cider vinegar is a fantastic detox for dry and itchy scalp. It retains the natural texture of your hair and keeps the pH levels balanced. That said, use ACV only in a diluted form. You can spray the diluted solution onto your hair for a long time. Alternatively, rub it into your hair after shampooing and rinse it off after 2-3 minutes. End this hair pampering session with your regular conditioner.

Try Oats and Honey Hair Masks

Insufficient moisture is the primary cause of dry scalp in winter, and honey is the best ingredient to hydrate your hair. Combine it with oatmeal paste to remove dirt and open up the clogged hair follicles. Honey is a humectant and oatmeal has lots of B vitamins that deeply penetrate the roots and nourish your hair. Honey also protects your mane from breakage and frizz, maintaining its suppleness.

Regularly Massage Your Head

Since the olden days, we Indians have known the benefits of coconut oil massages. Coconut oil moisturizes and strengthens your hair, so the more you do it the better. Try to get an oil massage at least 2-3 times a week, leave it overnight, and shampoo it the next morning. Using natural products like Reetha or Shikakai will get you bonus points.

Minimize Heat on the Hair to Avoid Dry Scalp

Blow dryers and curlers should be used very rarely in winter as they can aggravate the dry scalp condition. Likewise, say no to hot water while showering – or, at least, use lukewarm water for your hair. Cover your head when it is cold so that extremely chilly air doesn’t hit your scalp directly.