Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi Television industry. The actress is known for her phenomenal acting skills and ethereal looks. Be it her bold character Maya in ‘Beyhadh’ or her simpleton character Zoya in Bepannah, Jennifer has done full justice to all and that too with perfection.

In an interview with a leading daily, when Jennifer was questioned about her popularity, she said, “I have taken a long time to reach this point, and I have not done it alone. It takes an army of people to get everything right — be it your attire, style or make-up. The people I work with, have had a major influence on me and they keep encouraging and guiding me.”

She further added, “When I started doing TV, I used to commit many fashion blunders. As clichéd as it may sound, my perseverance and consistency have brought me this far. I believe in doing my work with utmost honesty. Above all, I believe in myself.”

Coming back to Jennifer’s love life, there’s a lot that has been said and speculated in the past. Keeping all the rumours in mind, when Jennifer was asked what she finds desirable in a man, she revealed, “Honesty is the most desirable quality in a man. More than anything else, if I can be true to myself with a man and vice versa, we can both grow together. Other qualities would include being decent, presentable and wearing clean shoes. I am particular about wearing clean shoes myself. He should be witty, too.”

Recently, the Bepannah actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with her rumoured boyfriend, Sehban Azim and some of her close friends. The actress even shared a video of her birthday celebrations on social media. Along with the pictures, the actress wrote a caption that read, “The birthday that was with Mi Familia ….and the best goes on. @tisharth_by_shivani for that beautiful green gown! ”

Jennifer Winget has worked as a child artist in films like ‘Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya’ and ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’. But the actress only rose to fame after popular Tv show ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ happenend to her. Currently, the actress is playing the lead character of a simple and decent girl, ‘Zoya’ in the popular TV show, ‘Bepannah’.