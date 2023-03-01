Here’s What Deepika Padukone Told Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan After Pathaan’s Success

Deepika Padukone has revealed what she advised Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after Pathaan’s achievement. The film has already minted over ₹1000 crore globally.

Deepika Padukone has spoken about how she wanted Pathaan to grow to be a fulfillment for Shah Rukh Khan. Hinting at the film’s achievement, Deepika said that she advised Shah Rukh and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan that ‘those are love and blessings that are coming back’.

Recently, at the media event for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan had said how all through the movie’s shooting, he ought to feel that everyone desired that ‘yeh film Shah Rukh Khan ke liye achchhi ho (Pathaan need to do properly for Shah Rukh Khan)”. Shah Rukh tasted a much-awaited success with the superb run of Pathaan at the box workplace in view that its launch. The movie has already minted over ₹1000 thousand crore globally.

In an interview with India these days, Deepika said, “Everyone came from the same place of wanting this guy, who’s part of our popular culture, to be successful. However for me, it’s also my personal relationship with him that wishes the nice for him. I wanted the film to do nicely for him professionally in addition to for his family.”

She additionally introduced, “For a film to be successful, your purpose wishes to be natural. Deep down, we wished and prayed that it did well. There’s no common sense to this. As I was telling Shah Rukh and Gauri (his wife), these are love and blessings which are coming back.”

Directed with the aid of Siddharth Anand, the movie additionally stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The movie, a mega comeback vehicle for the actor after his absence from main guy roles for greater than four years, released on January 25 to notable hype and record advance bookings.

Deepika could be next seen in an upcoming movie challenge okay opposite Prabhas; in director Siddharth Anand’s next aerial movement mystery movie Fighter at the side of Hrithik Roshan and within the Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.