Back in 1948, legendary actor, Raj Kapoor founded the well known R.K. Studios. And now, Bollywood’s Kapoor family, perhaps the first family of the Hindi film industry, has decided to sell this sprawling landmark. The decision to sell the 70-year-old, four-acre property was taken by them after a fire last year left its repairs economically unviable. The studio has witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades.

In an interview with IANS, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the sale of this iconic studio, calling it their family home which will always be close to the family’s heart. “I don’t know how far what is actually happening. In fact, I have been quite under the weather and I haven’t even met my father in the last four or five days,” Kareena said.

But of course, we have all grown up walking around in those corridors. I think it’s probably something that the family has decided, so it’s up to my father, his brothers and up to them… If that’s what they have decided, so be it,” added the actress on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week where she was the showstopper for the finale show.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror Rishi Kapoor opened up about the same and said, “We had to place a stone on our hearts. Chhati pe patthar rakh kar, soch samajh kar decision liya hai. We Kapoors are very emotional lot but then… The investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going,” he said further.

Many popular films like Shree 420, Sangam, Bobby and Prem Rog were shot at the R.K Studios. Raj Kapoor’s last film before his death, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, was also produced under the same banner.



