Share

Tweet

Pin 745 shares

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’s rumoured romance has been making headlines for a while now. After Nick took his alleged girlfriend to one of his family weddings recently, Priyanka invited the singer to meet her family and friends. People all over the world are waiting for the couple to comment on their relationship, but nonetheless, the adorable comments they leave on each other’s posts and the PDA is confirmation enough.

On Sunday, Priyanka left for Goa along with Nick, her brother Siddharth Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra & other family members. Videos and pictures from their vacation didn’t take long to go viral.

Now that Pari is back in town, she opened up about the trip to a leading publication. When asked about meeting Nick Jonas, Parineeti said “ It was a great catch up time. It was like a family trip and there were friends with us too. So it was a friends and a family trip actually. It was short and sweet. I was there for like 24 hours and I had a great time. It was a great trip.”

She even revealed how badly she missed her sister, Priyanka Chopra. Talking about it, she said “I have not met my sister for months because she has been in America for the longest time. And whenever she travelled to Bombay, it was for a day or two. I wasn’t in Bombay either at that time. So this time when she came, I literally ran to her because I have not met her for months.”

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick went for an intimate dinner the day they landed in India. The duo was joined by PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra. She had a conversation with DNA and here’s what she said – “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

Meanwhile, the latest rumour in this romantic tale is that Priyanka & Nick are planning to get engaged by the end of July or in August this year.