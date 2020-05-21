Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s relationship once used to be the talk of the town. There were so many reports about their off-screen and on-screen chemistry. Deepika even got a tattoo of Ranbir’s initials on the back of her back. However, they parted their ways on a bitter note after dating each other for a long time and after the breakup, Deepika even removed the tattoo. Now the two are living a happy life with respective partners.

Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh and if we go by the reports Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married soon. In a candid interview with Stadust in 2011, Ranbir opened up about cheating on Deepika. The actor admitted that he was also dating Katrina when he was in a committed relationship with Deepika.

“Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more as to why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed?,” Ranbir said.

He added, “Infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can’t f*ck around with it.”

Ranbir and Katrina’s love started blooming when they were shooting for the Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani. Not just that, Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor also admitted on a public platform that Ranbir did a big mistake.

After the breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika was suffering from depression when she was on the peak of her career. Later, she opened up about her personal struggles and went on to encourage others suffering from depression to seek professional help. She also started Live, Love, Laugh Foundation on October 10 (World Mental Health day), 2015, to create awareness about mental illnesses and reduce the stigma surrounding them.