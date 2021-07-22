Here’s what Sonam Kapoor has to say about her pregnancy rumors!

Bollywood has been buzzing with rumours that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant. Since she returned to Mumbai from London after more than a year, fans cannot stop the speculations. With a social media post, the 36-year-old diva put all pregnancy rumours to bed.

She posted a boomerang video of herself clutching a steaming cup of tea late Monday night and captioned it, “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period…”. With this post, Sonam has effectively put an end to all pregnancy rumours, at least for the time being.

The fashion diva recently was in the limelight when she talked about exploring the streets of London and said that she is ‘still a tourist’. She then went on to describe her daily routine and how she cooks and cleans the house herself. Talking to Vogue, Sonam said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” It was not taken very well by her fans in India and soon the statement became meme content.

Sonam and Anand have been living in London since the year 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple was unable to travel to India for employment or to see her relatives. The couple married in Mumbai in 2018 and have been sharing love-filled romantic photos for each other on social media.

They returned to Mumbai a week ago and were visibly moved when they met Anil Kapoor at the Mumbai international airport.