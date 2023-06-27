Here’s What Your Sleeping Position Tells About Your Personality

The way we sleep reveals a great deal of intriguing insights about our personality traits. While it may seem, astounding, research reports suggest that our preferred sleeping positions can provide glimpses into our emotions, behaviors and reactions. Let’s explore a fascinating connection between our sleep patterns and personality traits. Each sleeping style speaks volumes about who we are since your body language lies on your bed. The body chooses for a sleep position that best reveals our current state of mind and personality. Each sleep pattern conveys intricate details about how we behave and react with others which we otherwise tend to ignore.

Fetal Position-

It is believed that those who sleep in a curled-up position, which almost resembles a fetal position are often perceived as individuals who are sensitive, preferring isolation. Individuals who have a sleep pattern like this desire for a warm feeling synonymous to hiding themselves in mother’s womb. In other words, the person sleeping in fetal position is a bit shy and introvert.

On Your tummy-

People who sleep on their stomachs are often associated with being dominating and assertive. Sleeping on tummy has serious effects on her health. For instance, people who sleep in this way, might experience muscle stiffness, neck pain and other serious disorders. If you are the one, experiencing these symptoms, try changing your sleeping position and observe how irritated mornings transform into gratifying wake-ups.

On Your Back-

This sleeping position, also referred to as “the Soldier,” is preferred by persons who are reserved, quiet, and prefer to remain to themselves. You don’t have many friends since it’s difficult to get close to you and you have a rigorous moral code. Those who succeed in doing so get to know a distinct, less rigid side of you. You act truthful by not spinning a hundred lies. Research has proved you are most likely to wake up refreshed for the day if you sleep on your back. Sleeping on the back also signifies the perception that you have very high expectations from others.

Stargazer-

The sleeping position is rare occurrence, but speaks extremes about your personality. Under this, the individual places his arms under the head just like we lie on the grass to stare sky. People with this sleeping pattern are more likely to be cheerful, ecstatic and and highly disciplined. They maintain trustful connections with friends and peers.

Hugging a Pillow-

If you are among those who sleep cuddling a pillow in your arms, then you are a happy-go-lucky person. You prioritize the importance to give attention to your relationships. At times, you might also go to any extent to save your relations with the people you love.