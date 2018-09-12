When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second baby on September 5, their fans couldn’t have been happier. The lovely couple who has a two-year-old daughter Misha, is over the moon with the arrival of their new family member, who they have named Zain Kapoor.

So, what exactly is the meaning of this name? It is an Arabi language name and it means ‘Indefinite’. Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem expressed her joy of being blessed with a grandson to an entertainment portal. Neelima opened up about the decision of naming the little one Zain.

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

Talking about the name Neelima was quoted in Mid-Day as, “I think it is the name that has been running in everybody’s mind for a long time but obviously, it was his parents who decided to call him Zain. But this name has been there in the family. I have a nephew with the same name. It is a beautiful name.”

Neelima also said that it’s been a joyous time for the family and the fact that Misha now has a baby brother to play with. “It’s been joyous. the family is complete, Shahid and Mira now have a beautiful son and a daughter.. so it feels great. Misha has got a young brother and we have got wonderful grandchildren, so the feeling is difficult to describe in words but I guess, I feel on the top of the world and very grateful. It is very exciting as there is so much to do.”, Neelima said.

When asked her about Shahid and Mira’s first child, baby Misha Kapoor’s understanding of this new addition to the family, Azeem says, “It is definitely a sweet and exciting part in her life. Now, she has got a brother and a companion. Misha is basically a very soft and tender child. She is full of energy and fun, there is a lot of sweetness in her.”

“Even when she goes to the beach, she will play with the puppies and babies there.. she is like that with everyone and now it is her own brother. But, of course, it is a little emotional adjustment for all the children so that will happen. But I think her parents are handling that very beautifully. They are balancing the act nicely. All the credit goes to Mira and Shahid.”, she further added.

Well, we definitely love the name Zain. What about you? Share with us in the comments below.