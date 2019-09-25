Higher Connection: Feeling of Contentment It soothes life’s turbulence.

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

You might have been dating for a while now and things between you and your partner must be going great. You have spent a lot of time together, known each other really well, you have laughed together. You have had some lengthy conversations and you surely have plenty in common. And yet, something is just not clicking or something is missing. You just don’t know what’s wrong. On paper, it’s a match made in heaven. Still, you feel something is just not right.

What may be missing is a higher connection!

A higher connection is when two minds are attracted to each other and are in sync. Two people who have a higher connection are not just aligned, like puzzle pieces that fit together side by side; they actually bond together!

That’s why love between the two who share extreme joy and happiness is often called chemistry like when you combine certain elements, together they create a new unified whole.

Higher connections are mostly experienced at a deeper level. It can be almost like you have known them forever on some level. Once connected at a higher level, you get really comfortable with each other. You actually notice you have different sides to your personality; you have the side to show your close family and friends and the side you put on in public. When the connection is sparked, you are able to drop that public persona and let the other person get to know the real you!

When you connect at a higher level with someone, it usually goes beyond sharing interests, hobbies, religion, and so on. When you connect highly, you actually share deeper things: values, principles, and way of looking at the world or a particular point of view.

It is a really beautiful and altogether different experience. You will know it when you experience it. It’s a genuine feeling!

5 signs to know you are connected with someone at a higher level

Sex isn’t just about sex

You know that there is no end game when it comes to sex and there is no rush. What I feel sex is all about the experience. When you are intimately and passionately connected with someone, sex becomes more about deepening the emotional, psychological and higher bond.

You just get each other

Ever met two people who finish each other’s sentences or just speak up the same thing at the same time? Some people say that is because they spend too much time together, but I call it a higher connection. You might experience this with your close ones, but I feel it is a sign of that connection which you experience with your partner.

You feel calm about it.

When you are with the right guy or girl, you will know it because you feel calm about it. You will be relaxed and everything will seem perfect for you. You will be happy about it that finally, it’s happening! You will get that click.

You are being your best you.

The guy or girl you are with will be a breath of fresh air to you; you will feel like you can let go and let things happen naturally. And most importantly you will be yourself, no hidden faces!

When you get that spring in your step, you start getting kudos at work, and you are inspired to stick to your workout routine, chances are you have landed on Mr/Ms. Right.

You can let things unfold.

Are you trying, time and again to make the relationship work? Do you feel like you have to make an extra effort and control in order to make your relationship strong? Then I can tell you that higher attraction is not working here. It’s when you don’t really need to be materialistic or engage in any worldly activities to make the relationship work.

When you have a higher connect with whom you are also very comfortable and compatible, the relationship is taken to a whole new level!

It’s a completely wonderful feeling!

Have you ever felt this way with someone?