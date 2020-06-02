As the Big Boss season 13 came to an end, new bonds have started taking place with a lot of sweetness. One of this bond that can be easily seen is shared by Rashmi Desai and Himanshi Kurana. The two seems to share a strong bond with each other. Maybe Asim is one of the reasons for their bond, still, the girls are seen enjoying each other’s company.

Sometime back, Himanshi shared a picture with Rashami with a filter of floral jewellery where she called Himanshi as Mithuuuu. Even she commented on a picture of Rashmi with ‘Mithuuuuu’ followed by two heart emojis. And do you know who else’s nickname is it? Right, global icon Priyanka Chopra, is called as mithu by her family. The actress on one of the comedy shows had mentioned being called Mithu by her family for a funny reason.

Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Himanshi Khurana are certainly having the time of their lives now that they’re out of the confinements of Bigg Boss house. After four months, Asim and Rashami came out and Asim couldn’t help but set a get together to meet his lady love Himanshi Khurana along with his best friend Rashami Desai. Now, Asim’s brother also joined the group and the four could be seen partying hard.

Himanshi Khurana took her Instagram and shared a video in which we could see Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz lying on the floor as they gear up to do the Garmi hook step and as soon as the music begins, the trio pulls it off hilariously. While Asim did it smoothly, Rashami couldn’t stop laughing and Umar, too, did it nicely. Himanshi Khurana, on the other hand, was standing on the bed and couldn’t control her laughter, as she cheered for the trio.

Other pictures from the same day see Himanshi, Asim, Umar and Rashami bonding with each other, as they posed for the pictures. Himanshi Khurana also shared a loved-up picture of her and Asim, which saw the two lost in the moment and romantically staring into each other’s eyes. Seems like they are officially dating now.