Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses of television. She previously worked on the Television show ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ which lasted for ten years. The actress got fame from that show and now the actress is looking forward to Bollywood.

Hina always looks no less than a Bollywood diva and this proved in the latest picture of the beauty. Nowadays, Hina is vacationing in Goa with her beau Rocky and pictures coming from the vacation are hot AF. Hina recently shared a picture from Goa in which she is gearing up in the beach in a black bikini.

Take a look at this picture:

Well, the actress looks too hot in these pictures. But the actor did not share any picture of her full look on her social media account.

But as soon the pictures caught viral, haters started trolling her for posting such pictures.

One of the trollers wrote, “How can you post such pictures? You are such a good actor but please show some respect for our religion.” While most of them questioned her about why she is posting such images. They said, “what is this, Hina?”

Also, from her Goa shoot, she posted some hot pictures in which she is wearing a short white jumpsuit and a jacket. She topped it off with ultra-sexy cress cross heels. This added the oomph factor to the shoes. Heavy curls and big danglers earrings completed her look.

See pictures:

She wrote a caption, which read, ‘be ignited or be gone’

And for another picture from the same shoot, she wrote, “Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by chance!

Indeed she raises fashion bars in these pictures.

But it seems like people hate Hina for sharing these pictures on Social media as in the month of Ramzan she got shammed for wearing a crop top and pants, which she wore for her dance performance in Hyderabad. A hater wrote ‘not knowing how to behave during Ramzan.’

What do you think about Hina bold Avatar? Tell us in the comment section below.