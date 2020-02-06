Hina Khan Opens About Marriage Plans With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Details Inside

How many times when Bollywood has given a chance to television actors to showcase their talent and acting skills on the big screen. From being the main face of daily soaps and other reality TV shows, to bagging roles in films and even becoming the lead of a few, many television celebrities have earned their success in the Indian cinema. And In the meanwhile, meet their significant others.

One such rising television celebrity is actress Hina Khan, who found her love in the initial stages of her acting career. Hina, who met her now boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of her debut serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’, took her relationship to a next level when she said ‘yes’ to his proposal on another reality show Big Boss. The duo have been setting some major relationship goals ever since.

But it was only recently, when in an interview with the Indian Express, Hina got candid about her marriage plans and opened up about tying the knot with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, she stated, “I have just started my career in films. So how can I get married right now? I think I am more or less settled in my life. Wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it.”

Though the couple kept their relationship a secret in their initial days, it was Hina’s post that she shared on her social media handle during one of her gloomy days on the sets of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, that raised speculations and rumours about their relationship started flooding the media. While posting some pictures with Rocky, the young actress wrote “#throwback #memories #missingspree I would absolutely kill to see u right now @rockyj1 to hug you, to talk to you… missing you terribly… please come and see me soon… let’s do some stunts together in Spain. missing missing missing missing missing you.”

But nothing remained in the dark when Rocky proposed Hina in front of the camera during his time in Big Boss House. In an interview with the India Today, Hina Khan revealed how surprised she was about Rocky proposing her on national television and stated, “It was kinda sweet surprise for me as well. I wasn’t prepared for it and neither was it planned. It just happened. I usually don’t talk about my personal life but over there, you become so overwhelmed. The moment I saw him I could not control myself and when he kind of, it was not a proposal, we were in love before as well but the way he said it, I could not hold back and said it back, I love you too. It was sweet. I will always remember and cherish that moment.”

On professional grounds, Hina Khan is all set for the release of her debut film, ‘Hacked’. A Vikram Bhatt direction, ‘Hacked’ will hit the theaters on 7th February,2020.