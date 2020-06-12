Ekta Kapoor was in a fuzz recently when FIR was lodged against her for disrespecting the national emblem after Hindustani Bhau complained against the same. Her web series XXX got a lot of rave reviews after that. Later, the scenes got deleted from the web series and the FIR got dismissed. Soon after, Ekta Kapoor broke her silence on getting rape threats on social media. Now, Hina Khan has come out in support of the director Ekta Kapoor who is being threatened with rape threats online.

Hina Khan took to her twitter handle to take a stand on the matter. To show the support Hina put out a series of tweets stating how she stands for a fellow woman for not surrendering to online bullying and rape threats. Hina wrote, “As a woman, I stand with you, for other women, for not submitting to bullying and threats. Our position gives us a lot of exposure and makes us vulnerable for unexpected oppressive remarks. But we have to stand up and support each other period! #StandUpWoman.”

Click here to see the tweet.

In a response to the tweet, one of the users accused the actress for suppoting Ekta despite the fact she disrespected the Indian Army. Hina was quick to take notice and responde. Hina replied, “Should not be acceptable to any of us, but that unintentional mistake was rectified. Wasn’t it? Would you justify though the threats of rape against her and her family? A mistake on a fictional show should Harass a real woman and her family? You are a woman yourself, you tell me?”

Click here to see the reply.

In a recent interview with OP India, Ekta Kapoor was quoted saying, “The moment the issue was raised, the platform made necessary amends and removed the scene altogether. We also unconditionally apologise to the army and army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments.”

Also read: “Rape Is Ok But Sex Is Not?” Ekta Kapoor Shares 5 Compelling Point On Getting Rape Threats After FIR & Hindustani Bhau Complaint