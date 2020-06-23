Sonam Kapoor has had her share of trolling and criticism on social media from the internet trolls. But this time, it is someone of more power who has come out to slam her. She took to her social media to share that she is privileged and born to a star father because of her karma. Now, this didn’t go down well with Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan’s Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and he decided to give Sonam Kapoor his piece of mind.

On Father’s Day, Sonam Kapoor tweeted, “Today on Father’s Day I’d like to say one more thing, yes I’m my father’s daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud. To be his daughter.” However, the tweet didn’t go well with netizens and they started criticizing her for the tweet and calling out her casteist attitude, by using the principle of karma to justify her social status.

Rocky Jaiswal hit back and slammed Sonam’s tweet. He wrote, “So, every individual who’s been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma’ in thr past life? By that logic, I can’t begin to imagine ur next life @sonamakapoor! Respectfully M’am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG.”

Rocky Jaiswal further added, “Btw this western version of a sacred cosmic balance is d reason why d poor r left in this country on d roads by d rich, privileged n powerful. Justifying cruelty in d name of ‘Karma’ by d high, mighty n powerful. Thumbs up for accepting ur reality n respect ur opinion otherwise.” Even earlier, after Sushant’s death, Rocky had shared his view about ‘gang-mentality’ and how those with power usually work.

